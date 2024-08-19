Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $316.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $288.00 to $316.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $291.50.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $262.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average of $272.87.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,015,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,136 shares of company stock worth $43,631,609 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $910,220,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $874,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.