Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.80

Shares of Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.80 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 29081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.87.

Sandoz Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68.

About Sandoz Group

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

