Sara Bay Financial Acquires 2,306 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VYMI stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,284. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $59.20 and a 52 week high of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

