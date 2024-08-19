Sara Bay Financial Boosts Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Marathon Digital comprises approximately 0.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 25,298,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,143,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

