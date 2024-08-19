Sara Bay Financial Makes New $160,000 Investment in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,563,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 169,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLSK. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of CLSK traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. 18,630,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,149,256. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

