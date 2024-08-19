Sara Bay Financial Purchases 1,045 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. RxSight accounts for about 2.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned about 0.29% of RxSight worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 361.4% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,600 over the last 90 days. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 339,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,412. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

