SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SBA Communications from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.54.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

SBAC stock opened at $218.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.66. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $183.64 and a 52 week high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.