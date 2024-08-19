Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,983. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.