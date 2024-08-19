Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,720,983. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
