Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Apollon Financial LLC

Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Apollon Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.87. 2,248,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

