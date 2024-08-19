SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Barclays

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank restated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.29.

Shares of SE stock opened at $78.82 on Thursday. SEA has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.40 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SEA will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of SEA by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,802 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in SEA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,544,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $82,955,000 after acquiring an additional 48,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

