SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SemiLEDs stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,627. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

