Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Financial Review

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Semtech and Valens Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 1 11 0 2.92 Valens Semiconductor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Semtech presently has a consensus target price of $48.90, suggesting a potential upside of 36.40%. Valens Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.67%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Semtech.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $838.32 million 2.78 -$1.09 billion ($16.91) -2.13 Valens Semiconductor $61.26 million 3.96 -$19.66 million ($0.24) -9.71

This table compares Semtech and Valens Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Valens Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Semtech. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Semtech has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Semtech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and Valens Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech -129.52% -154.99% -1.82% Valens Semiconductor -46.71% -17.06% -15.35%

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Semtech on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products. In addition, it provides switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging related products. Further, it offers portfolio of IoT solutions, such as modules, gateways, routers, and connected services; and portfolio of connected services, including wireless connectivity and cloud-based services for industrial, medical and communications applications. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in Asia- Pacific, North America, and Europe. Semtech Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. It also provides audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, industrial, digital signage, industrial, and medical markets. In addition, it offers automotive chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automotive data solutions, infotainment, telematics, and backbone connectivity. The company's product series include VS100, VS2000, VS3000, VS6000, VS7000, Valens USB and power extender, Valens VS6320, USB 3.2 Gen1 extension chipset, VA6000, and VA7000. It has a collaboration with iCatch Technology to develop a 360-degree multi-camera videoconferencing solution. The company operates in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Japan, Germany, Hungary, and internationally. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

