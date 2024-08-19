Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Up 6.1%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 167,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 308,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sendas Distribuidora from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter valued at $13,347,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 105,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 63,227 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 888.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 307,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 276,826 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

