SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 210 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,740,000. Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Walmart by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,282,129 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,656 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,872,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The company has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

