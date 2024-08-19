Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Down 0.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.92 and last traded at $74.43. Approximately 1,328,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,334,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -437.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after purchasing an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Shopify by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,982,000 after purchasing an additional 542,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

