Short Interest in abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Decreases By 14.3%

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 116,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

FCO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. 32,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,320. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

