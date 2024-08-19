Short Interest in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Rises By 10.4%

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 163,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of ABVC BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 7.3 %

NASDAQ ABVC opened at $0.66 on Monday. ABVC BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.85.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma ( NASDAQ:ABVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 50,504.00% and a negative return on equity of 207.72%.

(Get Free Report)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.