Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Declines By 10.2%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 97,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,394,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,224,000 after acquiring an additional 216,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.61. 2,180,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,980. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.78 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.