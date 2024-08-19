Short Interest in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Declines By 12.8%

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 648,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allurion Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 521,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Allurion Technologies makes up 0.5% of CVI Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Allurion Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Allurion Technologies Price Performance

Allurion Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. 41,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. Allurion Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $6.43.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

