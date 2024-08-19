Short Interest in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Drops By 9.5%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 916,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.4 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 775,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -179.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,278.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $1,840,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

