Short Interest in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Expands By 10.2%

BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the July 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.86. 23,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,952. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $52.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74.
BlackRock AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
About BlackRock AAA CLO ETF
The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
