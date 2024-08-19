Short Interest in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Expands By 10.0%

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.00. 343,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,407. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,946,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 117,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

