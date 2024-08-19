Short Interest in CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Expands By 8.8%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.4 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRGX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital began coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CARGO Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Insider Transactions at CARGO Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 294,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $237,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

CRGX traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. 781,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,138. CARGO Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

