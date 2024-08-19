Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Increases By 6.3%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.65. 10,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

