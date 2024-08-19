Short Interest in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Declines By 12.4%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Clearfield stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 76,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $545.84 million, a PE ratio of -153.96 and a beta of 1.39. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Clearfield will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,007.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,923.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,261,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,929,374.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Clearfield by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

