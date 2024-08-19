Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Drops By 14.0%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 592,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 688,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Creative Planning boosted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 11.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 43.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the second quarter valued at $167,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELP traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. 74,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,507. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

