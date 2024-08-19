Short Interest in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Grows By 12.0%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 464,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.6 days. Approximately 17.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,460,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,508,000 after buying an additional 3,644,963 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,258 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,286,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 195,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 326,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 164,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.53. 25,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $915.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

