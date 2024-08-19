Short Interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rises By 6.0%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 11,520,000 shares. Approximately 20.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 975,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ DAWN traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 766,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,934. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of -1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $320,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,121,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,948,506.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,485 shares in the company, valued at $533,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $714,572 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 169,463 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,547,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,923,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,825 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,032,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,575,000 after purchasing an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAWN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

