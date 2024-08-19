Short Interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Decreases By 12.5%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Price Performance

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

DRD traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 190,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,176. The stock has a market cap of $849.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.06. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 68.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 4,107.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.