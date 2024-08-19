Short Interest in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Increases By 8.4%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 15,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 4.1 %

First Majestic Silver stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,355,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,710. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0046 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6,929.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,174,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,876,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,710 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 251,741 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

