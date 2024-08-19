Short Interest in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Decreases By 12.0%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 170,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cloud Computing ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLOU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a market cap of $400.59 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.