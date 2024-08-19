Short Interest in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Decreases By 14.9%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 840,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $97,368.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,374,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,250,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 10,515 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $97,368.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,374,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,805.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $87,801.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,328,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,014,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,997 shares of company stock worth $3,389,721. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hagerty by 21.2% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Hagerty in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGTY stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $11.04. 124,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,090. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.47.

A number of analysts have commented on HGTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

