Short Interest in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Grows By 5.3%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HBB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.01. 33,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,559. The firm has a market cap of $382.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.93. Hamilton Beach Brands has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 4,150.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

