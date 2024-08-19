Short Interest in Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Decreases By 12.2%

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 821.0 days.

Icade Trading Down 27.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $22.28 on Monday. Icade has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

About Icade

Icade is a full-service real estate company with expertise in both commercial property investment (portfolio worth 6.8bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2023) and property development (2023 economic revenue of 1.3bn) that operates throughout France. Icade has forged longterm partnerships to respond to emerging trends in the industry.

