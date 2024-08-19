Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expands By 6.9%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,500 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 15th total of 604,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.66. 95,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,141. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.39.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.12%.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

