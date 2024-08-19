Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Rises By 11.7%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 222,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Investar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $17.00. 5,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Investar has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Investar had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Investar will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Investar Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Investar by 14.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

