Short Interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Increases By 14.5%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 511,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,654. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.36 and a beta of 0.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $579,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,174.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,257.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $579,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,174.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,372 shares of company stock worth $4,671,729. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 172,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

