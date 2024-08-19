Short Interest in Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT) Rises By 10.0%

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FIXT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.50. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.31. Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF alerts:

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.