Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $158.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s previous close.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.95.

NYSE SPG traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.24. The stock had a trading volume of 279,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $161.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after purchasing an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,561,181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,611,000 after acquiring an additional 72,645 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,165,000 after acquiring an additional 92,648 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

