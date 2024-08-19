Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall Sells 12,448 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 12,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $1,093,930.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:SKY traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,957. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $627.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 77,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

