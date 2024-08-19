Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) PT Raised to $36.00

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SDHC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter worth $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth $565,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

