Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,286,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,842,000 after buying an additional 297,428 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 610,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.41.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,312,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,195. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.93 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

