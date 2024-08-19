Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $168.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s previous close.

SNOW has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.41.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,510. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $107.93 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of -47.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.92 and its 200-day moving average is $156.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,747,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

