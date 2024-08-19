Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.27 and last traded at $130.93. 1,079,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 6,338,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,178 shares of company stock valued at $66,520,575 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $838,455,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,608,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,747,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

