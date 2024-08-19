Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.17. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

