SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPMD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.22. 288,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,426. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.