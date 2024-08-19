SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,533,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,424 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $203,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.25. 1,484,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,823. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

