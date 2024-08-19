Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 5.2% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $374.11. The stock had a trading volume of 622,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,161. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $423.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $367.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.36. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $443.00 price target (up from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.90.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

