Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 1.3% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.38. 422,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,512,550. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.