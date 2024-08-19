Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Cut to GBX 7,000

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 8,000 ($102.15) to GBX 7,000 ($89.38) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($123.72) to GBX 9,580 ($122.32) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($125.13) to GBX 8,150 ($104.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 9,158 ($116.93).

LON:SPX opened at GBX 7,570 ($96.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,911.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 7,430 ($94.87) and a 1 year high of £112.80 ($144.02). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,495.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,290.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 47.50 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 6,230.77%.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Thompson acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,655 ($97.74) per share, with a total value of £48,992 ($62,553.63). 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

